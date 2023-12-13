Russia’s Channel One aired an address by the head of the British intelligence service MI6, Richard Moore, to Russian citizens, in which he calls on them to cooperate with his special service. The intelligence officer thanked the Kremlin’s propagandists.

As Censor.NET reports this with reference to Liga.net.

Moore's address was shown on a propaganda show on First Channel hosted by former Russian spy Maria Butina.

The show began with a long excerpt from Moore's speech "Come Spy with Me", translated into Russian.

"Russians, appalled by the war in Ukraine, are turning to MI6. I urge others to follow suit. Our doors are always open," the MI6 chief said in his address.

After that, Moore thanked Russian propagandists on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

"To be honest, we've been thinking about how best to get my message out to the target audience in Russia. We did not expect help from Russian state media. Thanks, guys," the British intelligence chief wrote.

