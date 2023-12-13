Defence Forces eliminated eight occupiers, electronic warfare station and "Aistenok" radar in south over last day

Ukrainian defenders in the south destroyed 8 occupants and 4 units of enemy armoured vehicles over the last day.

This was reported by the Southern Defence Forces, Censor.NET reports.

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the following losses:

8 occupiers;

1 electronic warfare station;

1 radar station "Aistenok";

4 units of armoured vehicles.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3 observation posts, a UAV control centre and a cache of weapons and military equipment.

