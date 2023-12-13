ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13184 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
864 3
Russian Army (6221) liquidation (1152) elimination (2621)

Defence Forces eliminated eight occupiers, electronic warfare station and "Aistenok" radar in south over last day

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

реб,знищення,синиця

Ukrainian defenders in the south destroyed 8 occupants and 4 units of enemy armoured vehicles over the last day.

This was reported by the Southern Defence Forces, Censor.NET reports.

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the following losses:

  • 8 occupiers;
  • 1 electronic warfare station;
  • 1 radar station "Aistenok";
  • 4 units of armoured vehicles.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3 observation posts, a UAV control centre and a cache of weapons and military equipment.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 341,500 people (+850 per day), 5,682 tanks, 8,076 artillery systems, 10,594 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 