Russians sent new counter-intelligence groups to occupied territories to search for members of underground - National Resistance Centre

The occupiers are trying to identify informers of the Defence Forces in the occupied territories.

This is reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupation henchmen are currently monitoring sensitive facilities, hoping to record the work of the Defence Forces' informants. Also, plainclothes FSB officers eavesdrop on conversations in public places and set up a system of their own informants through collaborators.

Particular attention is paid to food outlets and educational institutions where security firms imported from Russia work, whose employees are involved in wiretapping Ukrainians," the statement said.

