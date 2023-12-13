Both victims of enemy attack in Odesa region are in serious condition

The victims of the enemy drone attack in the Odesa region are currently in serious condition.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The men continue to be treated in medical facilities in the city. Both are in serious condition. The 42-year-old mechanic of the auto repair shop had a heart attack. Thanks to our doctors, the resuscitation was successful," the statement said.

"As for the condition of the second victim, a 50-year-old long-haul driver from Donetsk region, doctors continue to provide anti-shock and antibacterial therapy. The man is in the burns intensive care unit. We wish the wounded a speedy recovery," adds Kiper.

