Spain insists on starting negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU by end of 2023, - PM Sanchez

Spain insists on starting negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU by 31 December.

This was stated by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

He said he hoped to start negotiations between the EU and Ukraine before the end of Spain's presidency of the EU Council, which ends on 31 December.

"I have started the Spanish presidency with a trip to Kyiv and I hope to end it with the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU now that the European Commission report is known," Sanchez said at the European Parliament plenary session.

Sanchez added that "the time has come for the EU to open its doors and integrate Ukraine, as well as Moldova and the Western Balkans".

