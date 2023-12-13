We are no longer in Europe that lives in peace and security. It is important to support Ukraine, - President of Finland Niinistö

European countries should take security seriously and increase arms production.

This was stated by Finnish President Sauli Niinistö during a press conference at the Nordic Summit, Censor.NET reports.

"Finland has made its contribution (to support Ukraine - Ed.). We are already providing the 28th aid package. It consists of weapons. I also want to show what we are doing in Europe. We must take industrial arms production seriously. And Finland is doing it the best right now. We are doubling our arms production. To be more prepared for the future," he stressed.

"Unfortunately, times have changed. We are no longer in Europe, which always lives in peace and security. When things change, we also need to learn to adapt and change our thinking. It is very important that we support this permanent peace for Ukraine honestly and together," Niiniste added.

