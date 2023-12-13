Putin must not win, we stand with Ukraine, - Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen

Denmark is working with allies to have a long-term commitment to support Ukraine.

This was stated by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at a press conference of the Nordic Summit participants, Censor.NET reports.

"All countries stand together with Ukraine. We have been supporting Ukraine since the beginning of this war. Both with civilian and humanitarian aid. Right now, we are at the point where we need to help so that Ukraine has everything it needs to continue its fight. Today, tomorrow and in the years to come.

We are now working with allies and partners to have a long-term commitment. Putin must not win this war. We stand firmly with Ukraine," she stressed.

Frederiksen noted that Denmark will provide more than €8 billion in the coming years, as well as F-16 aircraft together with its allies.

