European Parliament calls on European Council to start EU accession talks with Ukraine - resolution

On the eve of the European Council meeting, during which EU leaders are to decide whether or not to start membership negotiations with Ukraine, the European Parliament overwhelmingly adopted a resolution calling on the Council to make such a decision.

The relevant resolution was voted on Wednesday in Strasbourg as part of the European Parliament's plenary session. "468 MPs voted in favour, 99 voted against and 58 abstained, the European Parliament's press service reports, Censor.NET citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"In the resolution on the enlargement policy, the Parliament calls it one of the most powerful geopolitical instruments at the EU's disposal and a strategic investment in peace and security. MEPs call on the European Council to take a decision at its meeting on 14-15 December and start negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. According to them, provided that certain reform steps are taken, accession negotiations should also be launched with Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Georgia should be granted candidate status," the statement said.

In the resolution, MEPs also welcome the new Growth Plan for the Western Balkans and call on EU leaders to also approve the framework for negotiations without delay, once the relevant requirements for each candidate country have been met, in order to start accession talks quickly.

"A clear timetable for EU enlargement is needed. The EU should set clear deadlines for the candidate countries to complete their accession negotiations by the end of this decade," MEPs said.

At the same time, there should be no accelerated accession process.

Read more: Italian Foreign Minister Tajan is positive about Ukraine’s integration into EU

"MEPs insist that the Copenhagen criteria must be fulfilled to ensure that candidate and potential candidate countries demonstrate a consistent and sustained commitment to democracy, the rule of law, human rights, respect and protection of minorities, and economic reforms. Enlargement is a strategic investment in peace and security," the statement said.

In addition, the resolution states that in view of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, enlargement has become "even more strategically important and is one of the most powerful geopolitical instruments at the EU's disposal", calling enlargement "a strategic investment in peace and security, as well as a driving force for democracy and European values across the continent".

"MEPs call on the next College of Commissioners to appoint a Commissioner for Enlargement and to ensure a clear separation of bilateral issues from EU enlargement policy. MEPs strongly condemn the statements made by the Hungarian Prime Minister regarding the launch of accession talks with Ukraine and the change in the country's policy towards Kosovo. Orban's statements hinder the EU enlargement process, MEPs warn, reminding the Council of the potential negative consequences of Hungary assuming the Council Presidency in July 2024," the press release said.