Zelensky on calls to move to defence at front: This is not crisis, but winter. We must prepare for next operations

Winter always slows down operations, whether they are counter-attack or defensive.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference with participants of the Nordic Summit, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The head of state reacted to the NYT article that Ukraine should allegedly switch to defence instead of offence.

"Regarding the statement of the US generals, some people, I will tell you this - in any case, it is not about the crisis, it is about winter, and in winter, operations always slow down: counter-offensive or defensive. So I think this signal is related to this," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelensky said that the Russians have not achieved any victories on the frontline this year. The occupation forces, like last year, are concentrating on eastern Ukraine. According to the president, the most important thing for Ukraine now is to deter the invaders.

Read more: Zelensky on his visit to United States: I received positive signal of support for Ukraine

"In winter, everything slows down for many reasons, we are talking about the defence of the east of the state, because most of the Russian troops are concentrated there. They tried many times there, where the Wagner group was defeated last year. Now they have sent a large number of their troops there. We are talking about hundreds of thousands of troops. Therefore, the most important thing is to contain and destroy them there," he stressed.

Zelensky added that Ukraine had succeeded at sea, which helped lift the Russian blockade.

"As for the victory, everyone is talking about a great success at sea, which really happened. The Black Sea has been unblocked, the Russian fleet has been pushed out of the Black Sea, and this is a success. We need to prepare for the next operations," the president said.