Germany to hand over second Patriot system to Ukraine by end of year - Scholz

Germany will hand over a second Patriot air defence system to Ukraine this month.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to members of the Bundestag on Wednesday in a "government statement" before the start of the European Council, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He called Russia's war against Ukraine the central political and security challenge to the European continent. At the same time, he stressed Germany's role in strengthening Ukraine's air defence, which this winter is much better able to protect the country from Russian missiles and drones. Scholz mentioned the Gepard, Iris-T and Patriot air defence systems that Germany has provided.

"The second Patriot air defence system from Germany will start performing tasks in Ukraine this year," the chancellor said.

The head of the German government thanked his Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, who promised to provide additional Iris-T, anti-drone systems and sensors during his recent visit to Kyiv. He also mentioned IFVs, ammunition, winter clothing for soldiers and generators as part of the winter aid package. These are the things that Ukraine needs most and immediately, Scholz said.

He informed about the decision to maintain the promised level of €8 billion in direct military assistance to Ukraine next year.

The Chancellor added that he continues to be impressed by what Ukrainian soldiers do every day.