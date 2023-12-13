ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13382 visitors online
News World Aid to Ukraine
3 076 14
Denmark (92) Frederiksen (12)

Denmark to provide Ukraine with new aid package worth EUR 1 billion

News Censor.NET World

данія

The Danish government has decided to provide Ukraine with a new support package worth EUR 1 billion.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The Danish Prime Minister announced another aid package for Ukraine on 13 December at a press conference in Oslo.

Frederiksen said that on 14 December she would present a new support package to her parliament.

The announcement came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Norwegian capital to meet with Nordic leaders.

Read more: Norway will transfer NASAMS air defense launchers to Ukraine

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 