Denmark to provide Ukraine with new aid package worth EUR 1 billion

The Danish government has decided to provide Ukraine with a new support package worth EUR 1 billion.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The Danish Prime Minister announced another aid package for Ukraine on 13 December at a press conference in Oslo.

Frederiksen said that on 14 December she would present a new support package to her parliament.

The announcement came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Norwegian capital to meet with Nordic leaders.

