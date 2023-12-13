Michel before EU summit: We must fulfil our commitments to Ukraine and provide constant and sustainable support

President of the European Council Charles Michel said that the EU should fulfil its commitments to Ukraine, provide constant and sustainable political, financial and military support, and agree to open accession talks.

He said this in a letter of invitation to EU leaders to the summit on 14-15 December, Censor.NET reports citing the European Pravda.

Michel noted that 24 February 2022 was a turning point in the history of Europe, and since the outbreak of war on the continent, the EU has made several unprecedented decisions to support Ukraine and, at the same time, to strengthen Europe's sovereignty.

"Twenty-one months later, we are once again faced with the need to take bold decisions. They require our collective strength and determination, as well as the courage to make the right choice," said the President of the European Council.

"We must provide Ukraine with constant and sustainable political, financial, and military support and, in particular, agree to provide €50 billion for its long-term stability. We must also agree to open accession talks with Ukraine, thus sending the necessary signal and bringing it closer to our European family," Michel said.

He added that the EU has to take important decisions on other candidates for membership, while working to make the EU fit for the future and welcome new members.

"We have an important European Council ahead of us. Now is the time to make decisions. I urge you all to come with a spirit of compromise, a sense of collective responsibility, with the interests and values of the Union at the forefront," Michel said.