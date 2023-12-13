EU will be able to supply Ukraine with 1 million munitions in 2024, despite delays, leadership has set ’ambitious goal’ - European official

The European Union is confident that it will be able to reach the goal of one million rounds of ammunition promised to Ukraine next year, despite the fact that the process has now slowed down. The EU leadership is working with partners to find the munitions in the countries where they are available.

This was told to journalists in Brussels by a European official on condition of anonymity, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

According to him, the EU has already supplied Ukraine with 500,000 shells.

"If you ask me about the current trajectory, I think we will reach it next year. It's true, we're a little bit late. But the management has set an ambitious goal that required them to work hard," the official said.

He added that in order to achieve this goal, the EU is working with partners, sometimes in secret, to find munitions in countries where they are present.

