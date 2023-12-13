It’s shame to hear about war fatigue in Europe, we can’t afford to get tired before Ukrainians in trenches, - Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she was ashamed to hear about war fatigue in Europe. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin hopes for division and exhaustion, so Ukraine needs more military support.

She said this in a conversation with journalists after a meeting with the leaders of the Nordic countries and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo, Censor.NET reports citing TV2.dk.

According to Frederiksen, fatigue and exhaustion due to the war in Europe is what Russian President Vladimir Putin wants.

"Putin is hoping for a split and exhaustion. I'm ashamed to hear about the fatigue from the war in Europe. I can understand it if you are in the trenches or if you are a Ukrainian, but the rest of us simply cannot afford to get tired before the Ukrainians do," the Danish Prime Minister said.

According to Frederiksen, support for Ukraine remains massive and broad, even though "a few right-wing politicians and Republicans" are beginning to back down.

Read more: Scholz warned against reducing support for Kyiv: "Putin is still determined to bring Ukraine to its knees"

"We should be one of those who stand firmly on the playing field, and I am pleased to see that the majority of Danes support this," she said.

She noted that Ukraine needs more support, especially military support.

"But also moral support from all of us who also want peace. Everyone knows what is at stake, if we waver in our belief in the victory of democracy and peace, then who are we?" Frederiksen added.

She also noted that the EU summit, which will take place on Thursday and Friday and will discuss Ukraine's membership in the EU, will be "very, very difficult".

"The most difficult issue is the issue of EU enlargement," the Danish Prime Minister added.