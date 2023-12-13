USPA: 105 port infrastructure facilities damaged as result of Russian attacks since mid-July

Since July 18, Russian occupation forces have hit 105 objects of Ukraine’s port infrastructure and six civilian buildings. Three people were killed and 12 were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

As noted, this was stated by Yurii Lytvyn, head of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA), at the final meeting of the team of the Ministry of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development.

According to him, the massive attacks damaged or partially destroyed 10 elevators, two pipelines, 34 administrative buildings, 26 warehouses with vegetable oil and fuel, 93 vehicles, as well as 69.7 thousand square meters of grain storage and 62 thousand tons of grain cargo.

Lytvyn added that three people were killed and 12 injured as a result of Russian shelling of port infrastructure.

He added that a list of destroyed and damaged property is being compiled and the cost of restoring the facilities is being estimated.

