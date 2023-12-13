Ukrainian Air Force: Russians launch " Shaheds" towards Dnipro region and Odesa region (updated)

A UAV of the Shahed type was launched in the southern direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The movement of the Shahed UAV from Zaporizhzhia region in the direction of Dnipro region," the report says.

Read more: Russia began to launch "shaheds" in Ukraine from five different points in order to complicate work of air defense, - British intelligence

Also, at 7:27 p.m., the Air Force reported the movement of attack UAVs from the Black Sea towards Odesa region.