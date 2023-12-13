Energy Support Fund of Ukraine has reached more than 390 million euros, - Ministry of Energy

The amount of contributions to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine reached more than EUR 390 million.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to a telegram from the Ministry of Energy.

As noted, in recent weeks, grant contributions to the Fund have come from Switzerland, Belgium, Germany and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).





In addition, the UK (over EUR 16 million) and Germany (totaling over EUR 33 million) announced contributions. Denmark has also signed a grant agreement for another contribution to the Fund in the amount of approximately EUR 7 million.



"It should be noted that EUR 229 million has actually been transferred to the Fund's account from 18 public and private sector sponsors from different countries. The rest of the amount is announced and formalized contributions, which are expected to be received in the near future," the Ministry of Energy added.

