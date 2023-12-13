European Commission decided to unblock 10 billion euros for Hungary - Guardian

Today, on December 13, the European Commission decided to unfreeze 10 billion euros for Hungary, which is about a third of the amount blocked due to a number of problems with the rule of law in the country. Before that, there was information about the refusal to unfreeze such a tranche for Budapest.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to The Guardian.

The Commission argued that Hungary had implemented a number of judicial reforms and thus deserved access to some of the funding.

"After a thorough assessment and several exchanges with the Hungarian government, the Commission considers that Hungary has taken the measures it has committed to take so that the Commission considers that the horizontal enabling condition of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights has been fulfilled as regards the independence of the judiciary," the EC said in a statement.

Thus, part of the Cohesion Policy funding will no longer be blocked, allowing Budapest to claim reimbursement of up to approximately €10.2 billion.

As Tibor Navracsics, the Minister of Regional Development of Hungary, commented on this decision of the European Commission in a conversation with journalists, the country's authorities "have fulfilled all the conditions, so I am very confident that the EU funds will now be received."

