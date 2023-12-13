Russians launched 10 missile and 4 air strikes, carried out 32 attacks from MLRS during December 13 - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the Russian occupiers’ attacks on the territory of Ukraine on December 13, 2023.

The statement reads: "The enemy launched 10 missile and 4 air strikes, carried out 32 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged."

