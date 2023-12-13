Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski accepts Kuleba’s invitation to visit Ukraine

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba had a conversation with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski.

According to Censor.NET, Kuleba wrote about this in the social network X.

"I spoke with Radoslaw Sikorski and congratulated him on his appointment. Minister Sikorski reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening Ukrainian-Polish relations, countering Russian aggression, Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO, as well as cooperation in other global affairs," Kuleba wrote.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also said that the parties discussed the upcoming EU summit and that Sikorski assured that "Poland will actively work at the summit to ensure that the necessary decisions are made, including the decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU."

"Minister Sikorski also accepted my invitation to visit Ukraine," Kuleba said.

