Italian Prime Minister Meloni assures Zelenskyy of her country’s full support

In a telephone conversation, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of her full support for Ukraine.

"Prime Minister Meloni reaffirmed the support of the Italian government for the government and people of Ukraine in all spheres," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a meeting of EU heads of state and government will be held in Brussels on December 14-15 to consider a strategic decision to start negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on EU membership.

On December 11, the Italian Foreign Ministry agreed to start negotiations with Ukraine on EU membership and called for speeding up the accession process of the Balkan states.

