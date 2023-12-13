It can be intense at Headquarters meeting but this does not indicate disagreements between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi, - Danilov

There are heated discussions at every meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief staff meeting, but this does not mean that there is tension between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Russian Federation is trying by all means possible, even using useful idiots on the territory of Ukraine, to exploit the situation and interpret certain events at its discretion. As for the situation with General Zaluzhnyi, I want to say that the President of our country has held 121 meetings of the Commander-in-Chief's Staff since the beginning of the Russian aggression. At each headquarters meeting, there are discussions, reports, and, of course, it can be very, very heated, because the topic of war is so important. I'm sorry that some of my colleagues who are members of the Headquarters have a different interpretation of the whole situation. But keep in mind that if there is no discussion, there are no positive, quality decisions," Danilov said when asked about Zaluzhnyi's possible resignation.

Danilov called the information that there are allegedly some disagreements between the President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "an unfounded campaign."

The NSDC Secretary noted that Russia cannot invade Ukraine militarily, but "they have a plan B to destabilize the country internally."

