War in Ukraine
Man hospitalized with injuries as result of yesterday’s "Shahed" attack dies in Odesa

A 42-year-old man hospitalized with injuries as a result of yesterday’s attack by Russian "Shahed" on Odesa has died.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper.

"Unfortunately, the man injured in yesterday's Russian shelling suffered a second heart attack. The 42-year-old employee of a utility company died in hospital. My sincere condolences to the family and friends..." he wrote.

On December 13, at night, Russians attacked civilian infrastructure in Odesa region with Shaheds. All 9 drones were shot down, but the falling debris injured 2 people and caused damage.

