During day, Russians fired 12 times with tanks and mortars at Sumy region border. 68 explosions were recorded
On December 13, the Russians fired 12 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a telegram from the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
In particular, the following were shelled:
- Seredyna-Buda community: a tank attack was carried out (6 explosions).
- Velyka Pysarivka community: the enemy fired from grenade launchers (AGS) (16 explosions), artillery (1 explosion) and mortars (12 explosions).
- Krasnopillia community: mortar shelling was recorded (11 explosions).
- Bilopillia community: 7 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.
- Yunakivska community: the enemy fired from mortars (6 explosions).
- Novoslobidska community: mortar attacks were carried out (4 explosions).
- Khotin community: there was an enemy mortar attack (5 explosions).
