Biden has proposed changes that improve chances of voting to allocate money to help Ukraine, - Bloomberg

US President Joe Biden has proposed changes to US border policy, raising prospects for a bipartisan agreement to help Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing the UP, Bloomberg writes about this with reference to a statement by Republican senators.

According to the newspaper, Republicans met behind closed doors to evaluate the verbal proposal, which emerged after a nearly two-hour meeting between Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and senators on the evening of 12 December.

According to Republican Senator Thom Tillis, the proposal would give the president expanded powers to deport migrants after a certain number of undocumented migrants cross the border. But radical Republicans consider the proposal to be too soft.

Read more: Biden on US aid to Ukraine: I’m doing my job. Republicans in Congress should do theirs

Republican senators are currently considering Biden's immigration proposal. Tillis noted that Republicans should check whether these proposals are serious.

Republicans in the Senate and House of Representatives are demanding stricter immigration controls in order to approve an additional $106bn aid package, of which more than $61bn is earmarked for Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine will become member of NATO, but first "we need to make sure it wins the war" - Biden