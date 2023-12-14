At front during day 120 clashes, in Avdiivka direction, Armed Forces repelled 57 enemy attacks, - General Staff

Last day, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia directions.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka area and 2 more attacks on the east of Petropavlivka of Kharkiv region.

In Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 2 enemy attacks in the area of Serebryansky forestry of Luhansk region and east of Terniv of Donetsk region.

In Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 6 enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Andriivka and Klishchiivka of Donetsk region. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and are fixed on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not abandon attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Our soldiers steadfastly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. The defense forces successfully repelled 29 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 28 attacks south of Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske of Donetsk region.

In Marinka direction, the Defense Forces restrain the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka of Donetsk region. Here our defenders repelled 19 attacks.

In Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks near Robotino and west of the Verbove of Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, in Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict casualties on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue to conduct counter-battery struggle, inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.