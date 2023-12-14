Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 342,800 people (+ 1300 per day), 5692 tanks, 8088 artillery systems, 10616 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 342,800 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to press center of General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.12.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 342 800 (+1300) people,

tanks - 5692 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles - 10616 (+22) units,

artillery systems - 8088 (+12) units,

MLRS - 920 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 605 (+0) units,

aircrafts - 324 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs - 6206 (+33),

cruise missiles - 1606 (+10),

ships /boats - 22 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 10675 (+13) units,

special equipment - 1185 (+9)

Watch more: Occupier makes obscene gesture towards Ukrainian drone and dies. VIDEO