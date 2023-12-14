ENG
Russians launched missile strike on Kherson region, woman died. At night, invaders twice fired at Kherson. PHOTO

On December 13, at about 11:45 p.m., the Russian military attacked the village of Mirolyubivka with an S-300 missile.

This was reported in the prosecutor's office of Kherson region, Censor.NET informs. 

As a result of a missile strike, a private house, a garage, and outbuildings were destroyed. An elderly woman died under the rubble of a destroyed house.

In the village of Mirolyubivka, an educational institution was also damaged, the building of a local outpatient clinic was partially destroyed.

As it was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, at night the occupiers attacked Kherson twice. Firefighters extinguished fires in a multi-story building and in a business center. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Russians launched missile strike on Kherson region, woman died. At night, invaders twice fired at Kherson 01
Russians launched missile strike on Kherson region, woman died. At night, invaders twice fired at Kherson 02

