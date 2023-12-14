White House continues to urge Congress to pass an aid package for Ukraine, - Kirby

The US administration and President Biden personally are making further efforts to encourage Congress to reach a compromise and approve additional funding for US national security needs, including with the support of Ukraine.

This was stated by the coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, at the briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I won't talk about what we're doing that you don't see in the media, but our team continues to work very, very closely with members of Congress from both parties as they go through these negotiations. And we'll see how that develops," he said.

The representative of the White House stressed that the administration calls on the legislators to approve the request for additional funding for national defense needs, which includes support for Ukraine and Israel.

"You saw that yesterday we announced another package of assistance for Ukraine in the security sphere. There are not many days left until the end of the year, so there are not so many opportunities to provide defense assistance to Ukraine," Kirby said.

Read more: U.S. can guarantee military aid to Ukraine for few more weeks - Kirby

He emphasized that President Biden personally continues to urge lawmakers to act on this issue. According to him, the administration is ready to participate in "good faith negotiations" and make compromises. However, he continued, it must be done by both sides in order to move forward.

"The president is working very hard. The whole team is putting in a lot of effort," the White House representative added.

Read more: US intelligence was unaware of Hamas preparations to attack Israel, Kirby