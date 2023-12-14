In Poland, carriers were forbidden to arrange new blockade of Yagodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on border with Ukraine, media

The mayor of the Polish commune of Dorohusk, Wojciech Sawa, banned carriers from staging a new strike at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

The "Yahodyn-Dorohusk" checkpoint has been unlocked since Monday, but the participants in the blockade announced their intention to close the entrance to the border for trucks again. So, the organizer of the last strike filed a new application for a second protest from December 18.

However, local authorities did not approve the initiative of the carriers. In particular, the mayor of Dorohusk has prohibited the organization of a blockade once again.

By revoking the permit for the protest action by carriers at the approach to the border crossing with Ukraine, Wojciech Sawa referred to the legislative reason - the threat of property in significant amounts. This includes financial losses of entrepreneurs.

Polish drivers said they would go to court and also file new applications for protests in several places on December 14. They have seven days to appeal the mayor's decision.

