More than 600 Russian occupiers were eliminated in Tavria direction, - Defense Forces

Last day, the enemy carried out 4 airstrikes, carried out 82 combat engagements, and fired 934 artillery shells in the Tavria direction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the United Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction.

The total losses of the enemy in this direction per day are 637 people.

In addition, 19 units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 2 tanks, 8 ACVs, 8 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1 unit of special equipment. Another 18 enemy vehicles were damaged.

