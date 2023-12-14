Border guards in Sumy region engaged in battle with enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG). Russians retreated.

A border patrol encountered an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) and opened fire on the saboteurs with the intent to eliminate them.

This was announced in the State Border Service, Censor.NET іnforms.

"Last day, a border patrol discovered several persons of the enemy DRG moving from the territory of the aggressor country. The fighters opened fire on saboteurs, a rifle battle ensued," the message says.

The reserves of the SBGS and the Defense Forces units moved to the place. Artillery and mortar crews were also involved.

"As a result of the battle, the invaders retreated, the enemy's losses are being specified, "the SBGS concluded.

Read more: "Freezing" war in Ukraine may threaten Russian Federation’s attack on NATO countries, - Kuleba