Orban: Ukraine has not fulfilled the conditions necessary to start negotiations on EU membership

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated that there is no reason to negotiate Ukraine’s membership in the EU at this time.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, he told journalists about this, arriving at the European Union summit.

"Enlargement is not a theoretical issue. Enlargement is a legally justified, merit-based process with conditions. We have set seven conditions, and even the European Commission's assessment is that three out of seven have not been fulfilled. Therefore, there is no reason to negotiate Ukraine's membership now," he said.

