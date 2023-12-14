Activists in US are asking citizens to call on senators and congressmen to support Ukraine

The organization US Ukrainian Activists (USUA) appealed to representatives of the Ukrainian community in the USA and concerned American citizens to urge senators and congressmen in their districts to approve aid to Ukraine as soon as possible.

USUA president Nadiya Shaporynska told about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We put out appeals on social media and reached out to people through various groups to contact their senators and congressmen and urge them to pass a package with additional funding that includes support for Ukraine as soon as possible," the USUA head noted.

She noted that to this end, activists have also shared links to legislators' contact information so that people can conveniently contact them.

In addition, Shaporynska reported that during the visit of the President of Ukraine to the Congress on Tuesday, the USUA organization took part in holding a rally near the Capitol with calls to support Ukraine. On one of the posters, the activists wrote: "Refusal to vote for Ukraine is equal to voting for Putin and voting against the USA."

