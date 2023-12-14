EU should continue financial, military and political support for Ukraine, - Estonian Prime Minister Kallas

Today, European leaders must reach agreement on key issues, including the start of membership negotiations with Ukraine and the provision of €50 billion in financial support to Ukraine over the next four years.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas before the start of the European Council meeting, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We have a long day ahead of us today. First of all, we must continue to support Ukraine. Last week, Estonia made a contribution to support Ukraine in the military dimension for at least the next four years, in the amount of 0.25 per cent of our GDP, plus short-term military support. I think it's very important that we do this so that Ukraine can win this war," he said in a statement.

Kallas also said that she had spoken with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban about starting negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership.

"He said that he does not see such an agreement now. But we have tried, and we will try again to convince, to negotiate. We are still not giving up on this," Kallas said.

She noted that the European Council's decision should be based on the European Commission's conclusions on Ukraine's readiness for membership negotiations.

"The European Commission has published its report, it is based on achievements. This is a political decision on our part, but we have to follow the report. Ukraine has fulfilled the criteria for opening negotiations. And these negotiations take several years, we know this from our own history," the Estonian official added.