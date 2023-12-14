ENG
Five more Ukrainian children returned from occupation

Another 5 Ukrainian children returned home from the occupation.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"Two of them have families. And they were taken out with their parents. Three more are children from the category of those who found themselves in difficult life circumstances.

Now all of them are in a safe place, they are being provided with the necessary assistance," the statement said.

