Orban wants to break up EU. This must be stopped - Linkevičius

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to turn the European Union into a market, and this must be stopped.

Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius wrote about this on the social network X (formerly Twitter), Censor.NET reports.

"The EU is being forced to turn from a union of values into a market where the right to act without rules can be bought at the expense of these values. Orban is not going to change. His goal (or someone else's?) is to break up the entire EU. We have to stop it," the diplomat wrote.

As reported by Censor.NET, today, 14 December, a two-day meeting of the European Council began in Brussels, which is to consider decisions of historical importance for Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about the start of negotiations between the EU and Ukraine on membership, as well as the creation of a 50 billion euros Ukraine Fund in the revised long-term EU budget for 2024-2027.

