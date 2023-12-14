Casinge, Michel spokesperson, talks about possibility of approving 50 billion euros of aid for Ukraine: Package is being discussed. At this time, there is broad support

The President of the European Council has presented a package of positions for negotiations on amendments to the EU budget for 2024-2027, which, in particular, provide for the creation of the so-called Ukraine Fund for 50 billion euros.

Currently, EU leaders demonstrate broad support for financial assistance to Ukraine, the press secretary of the European Council President, Ecaterina Casinge, told reporters during the European Council, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"President (of the European Council - ed.) Charles Michel presented a package for negotiations. Discussions will be held around the following points: the level of additional money beyond the funding for Ukraine; priorities - predictable and ongoing funding for Ukraine, migration, solidarity fund, interest payments; flexibility - the ability to respond quickly to developments. There is broad support for Ukraine at the moment," Casinge said.

She added that the budget figures currently being discussed at the level of EU leaders are about a third of those initially proposed by the European Commission in terms of additional funds for the EU budget. During the discussion, European leaders are focusing on redistributing existing funds in line with new priorities.

As reported, the European Council is meeting in Brussels today. For two days, EU leaders will consider decisions of historic importance for Ukraine. In particular, it is about the start of negotiations between the EU and Ukraine on membership, as well as the creation of a €50 billion Ukraine Fund in the revised long-term EU budget for 2024-2027.

