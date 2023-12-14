Ukraine has fulfilled necessary conditions, EU should start membership negotiations, - European Parliament President Metsola

The European Union should continue to demonstrate leadership and unity on its enlargement and decide to start negotiations with Ukraine, which has fulfilled the conditions for accession.

This was stated by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have to continue to demonstrate unity, leadership and the ability to act. We have a window of opportunity, and we either keep it open or, if we close it, we will lose these opportunities. This is important for both Ukraine and Moldova. Both countries have achieved results in the most difficult circumstances. The next step is to reopen accession negotiations.

This decision will be based on achievements and respect for our criteria. Many of us have been down this road, and we know how important this (decision - ed.) is for the candidate countries and their people, especially if you are fighting a war," she emphasized.

Read more: Zelensky speaks online at EU summit

According to her, today's discussion among leaders has both political and financial dimensions. While remaining realistic, EU leaders should also take a strategic approach and create a Ukrainian fund in the EU budget.

This is important not only for Ukraine but also for the EU itself, as it will help rebuild and modernize Ukraine as a potential EU member.

Answering a question about the objections to both sides of the debate voiced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Metsola noted that this situation is not new and has already arisen, in particular, during the discussion of EU sanctions against Russia. Back then, there were also doubts about the unity of positions, but in the end, the leaders managed to reach a consensus. Metsola expressed hope that this will be the case this time and that the European Council will take the decisions that Ukraine "very much deserves."

Read more: We will work very hard to make positive decision on Ukraine - Dutch Prime Minister Rutte

The President of the European Parliament noted that the leaders emphasized the importance of Ukraine's legislative decisions, particularly in the area of minority rights, which are important to the Hungarian side. So the parties should look at what concerns still exist and how they can be addressed to prevent a firm "no" at the negotiating table.

"Let's see what today brings. President Zelenskyy is addressing the European Council, so I believe in his ability to persuade. I also believe in the ability of prime ministers to look around and say this is really a compromise, this is really a negotiation. Let's see how we can send this signal," the President of the European Parliament assured.

"Our debate continues around the financial aspects and also around the political aspects. Ukraine must continue to receive financial assistance so that it can continue to defend itself and fight for our values. But it is also our moral responsibility to be able to take the next political step. I am a realist, but I am not pessimistic. So, let's wait and see what the decision will be," added Metsola.

Read more: Europeans know what Ukraine is fighting for. We can’t afford to be tired, because it’s about Europe’s security, - Metsola