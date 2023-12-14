Enemy attacked Kyiv region with missiles. There were no casualties and hits to critical infrastructure - RMA

As a result of today’s missile attack in the Kyiv region, there were no hits to civilian infrastructure or falling debris from downed targets.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko.

"Dear residents of Kyiv region! Today, on December 14, the "Air Alert" signal has been announced four times. The enemy does not stop attacking the Kyiv region with missiles.

Fortunately, there were no casualties in the region. There were no hits to civilian infrastructure or falling debris from downed targets. We are carefully checking the information," the statement said.

Read more: Russians hit Kyiv with S-400 and Iskanders, - General Staff

Kravchenko urged residents of the region not to ignore the air raid alarms.

"In any case, do not record the work of air defense forces. Do not post the places where the debris fell online. Only together to victory!" - Kravchenko added.