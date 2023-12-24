1 650 3
Air defense destroyed 14 out of 15 "Shahed" UAV, - Air Force
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down Shaheds in the Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Khmelnytskyi regions.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
"On the night of December 24, 2023, the Russian occupiers attacked with 15 "Shahed" type attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region of the Russian Federation.
As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 14 "martyrs" were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the message says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...