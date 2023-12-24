ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 353,190 people (+800 per day), 5,858 tanks, 8,314 artillery systems, 10,888 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 353,190 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.12.23 approximately:

personnel - about 353,190 (+800) people,

tanks - 5858 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 10888 (+17) units,

of artillery systems - 8314 (+28) units,

MLRS - 932 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 611 (+0) units,

aircraft - 327 (+3) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 6404 (+20),

cruise missiles - 1614 (+1),

ships/boats - 22 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11,022 (+27) units,

special equipment - 1229 (+6)

