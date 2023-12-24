Russia may increase shelling at Christmas. There is nothing sacred in this nation - OC "South"

The enemy can significantly increase the shelling of Ukrainian territory during the Christmas holidays.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

As she noted, the day before that was characterized by heavy shelling. A certain activity of drones was also recorded in the direction of the settlements of Kutsurubsk and Ochakiv district in the South.

"This means that the enemy is trying to disperse our efforts as well. Therefore, similar provocations of increased shelling are not excluded. We must understand that there is nothing sacred in this nation," Humeniuk said.

