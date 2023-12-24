Polish farmers have completed blocking in front of Medyka - Shehyni checkpoint, truck movement was restored - State Border Service

According to the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland, today at 09:30, the protest in front of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint ended.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Guard Service.

As noted, the registration and crossing of trucks entering Ukraine is carried out as usual. Border guards and control officers are working together to ensure that as many trucks as possible are allowed to cross.

"We ask drivers to take this information into account when planning international transport," the statement said.

