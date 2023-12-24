Enemy is trying to find out by what means 3 Russian Su-34s were destroyed, - Ihnat

Currently, enemy troops are trying to explore what three of their Su-34 planes were destroyed.

This was stated by the Air Force Air Force Yurii Ihnat on the air of the telecommunication, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The enemy is now trying to explore as much as possible. To gather information in those regions of the southern ones where there has been knocking down Russian fighters. It is clear that they are looking for the tools that were sent to those planes to the "Eternal flight", " Ihnat said.

According to him, this is how much less used by the enemy aviation means of defeat.

"Aircraft are especially controlled. In particular, in the Kherson direction. In fact, these are single cases," Ihnat said.

Read more: Ihnat on destruction of three enemy Su-34: Lightning operation. Their pilots flew closer to hit our troops with anti-aircraft missiles

According to him, the enemy should be well aware and already realize that our systems, in particular, provided by partners, can appear in different directions.

"Not only where Russian SU-34 has suffered. This is Odesa, there were cases. We also know the Bryan direction. We can perform such operations, I mean air forces, in different directions. The question is only to be more of these systems, "Ihnat summed up.

Earlier it was reported that three Russian SU-34s were destroyed by air defense forces in the southern direction on December 22, 2023.