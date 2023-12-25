In Marinka direction, 5 enemy attacks are repelled, in Kherson direction - invaders do not abandon attempts to dislodge our units from positions, - General Staff of AFU

During the past day there were 66 clashes. The defense forces of Ukraine are continuing to actively inflict losses on the occupation forces in manpower and equipment, exhaust the enemy along the entire front line

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the responsibility zone of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks near Synkivka in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 5 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Ukrainian defense forces repelled 14 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and 17 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 5 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack southwest of Staromaiorske in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks near Robotino and south of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian troops continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to dislodge our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 23 unsuccessful assault operations, received a decent rebuff and retreated.