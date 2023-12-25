ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 353,950 people (+ 760 per day), 5877 tanks, 8347 artillery systems, 10919 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 353,950 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to press center of the General Staff. 

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.12.23 are approximately: 

personnel - about 353950 (+760) people,

tanks - 5877 (+19) units,

armored combat vehicles - 10919 (+31) units,

artillery systems - 8347 (+33) units,

MLRS - 934 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 613 (+2) units,

aircraft - 329 (+2) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 6436 (+32),

cruise missiles - 1616 (+2),

ships /boats - 22 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11075 (+53) units,

special equipment - 1234 (+5)

