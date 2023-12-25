Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 353,950 people (+ 760 per day), 5877 tanks, 8347 artillery systems, 10919 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 353,950 Russian invaders.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.12.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 353950 (+760) people,

tanks - 5877 (+19) units,

armored combat vehicles - 10919 (+31) units,

artillery systems - 8347 (+33) units,

MLRS - 934 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 613 (+2) units,

aircraft - 329 (+2) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 6436 (+32),

cruise missiles - 1616 (+2),

ships /boats - 22 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11075 (+53) units,

special equipment - 1234 (+5)

