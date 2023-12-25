On Christmas Saturday, peak of passenger traffic on border of Ukraine was recorded, most of all - at checkpoint with Poland, - State Border Service

On Christmas Saturday, the peak of passenger traffic on the border of Ukraine was recorded

It is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

"During the pre-Christmas week, more than 750 thousand people crossed the Ukrainian border, of which the majority - almost 394 thousand people - entered Ukraine. On December 23, more than 141.5 thousand people crossed the state border, while almost 80 thousand people crossed the Ukrainian-Polish section. This is one of the highest rates of passenger traffic after the start of a full-scale invasion," the report said.

Border guards note that immediately on the eve of Christmas, passenger traffic decreased, but still remains high. On December 24, 2023, more than 111 thousand people were registered at the border, of which more than 66 thousand - to enter.

"The largest passenger traffic is recorded on the border with Poland. We recommend that travelers make routes through checkpoints that are less loaded," the message says.