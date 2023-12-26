ENG
During day, enemy lost almost 400 people and 43 units of equipment in Tauride direction, - Tarnavskyi

In the Tauride direction, the enemy inflicted 3 air strikes, conducted 57 clashes and made 719 shellings.

This was announced in the telegram-channel by the commander of the operational-strategic group of forces "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Censor.NET informs. 

"Our defenders are steadfastly holding the line and conducting active operations in the designated areas. Total enemy losses amounted to 399 people. 43 units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 5 tanks, 7 AFVs, 3 artillery systems, 19 UAVs, 6 vehicles, 3 units of special equipment, 2 ammunition depots and another important enemy object. Another 32 units of enemy equipment were damaged," the statement said.     

