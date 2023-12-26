Bezuhla demands verification of abuse of authority by deputy head of OP Mashovets

Mariana Bezuhla, MP from the "Servant of the People" party, Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, after meeting with former SOF commander Viktor Khorenko, appealed to the Presidential Office to consider the issue of abuse of power by Deputy Head of the Office Roman Mashovets.

She reported this in her telegram-channel, Censor.NET іnforms.

The parliamentarian said she had a meeting with Major General Viktor Khorenko, who was dismissed from the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces on November 3.

"The research revealed so much personal information that it is not for the public. Especially not during the war. So I decided not to write in detail. First of all, for the sake of the ex-commander himself. Nevertheless, taking into account certain details that I discovered, I appealed to the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP) to consider the issue of abuse of power by the deputy head of the OP Roman Mashovets," Bezuhla said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Zelenskyy dismissed the SOF commander without Zaluzhnyi's approval.

We remind that Khorenko was appointed commander of the Special Operations Forces on July 25, 2022.

